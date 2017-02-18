PC Friars 9-Game Win Streak Stopped by Irish at Notre Dame

PC news release...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A three-goal third period paced the 15th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish to a 4-1 win over the 10th-ranked Providence College men’s hockey team on Friday night at the Compton Family Ice Arena. The Friars suffer their first loss since Jan. 13 and see their nine-game winning streak halted.

SCORE

No. 10 Providence – 1 | No. 15 Notre Dame – 4

NEW RECORDS

Providence – 18-9-4 (10-7-2 HEA) | Notre Dame – 18-9-4 (11-5-3 HEA)

VENUE

Compton Family Ice Arena – South Bend, Ind.?

GAME FLOW & NOTES

- Robbie Hennessey boasted Providence’s best opportunities in the first period, generating two scoring chances right at the goalmouth.

- Hawkey had to be sharp in the opening period, highlighted by a glove save on Anders Bjork right off a face-off win by the Irish.

- Notre Dame got on the board first at 17:34 after a 4-on-2 rush set-up Jack Jenkins for a one-timer past Hawkey.

- Providence trailed after 20 minutes for just the fifth time this season (1-3-1).

- The Friars found more free space in the Irish zone in the second period, but Petersen keep them off the board for the majority of the period with 11 saves, including a grade-A chance by Scott Conway in the slot.

- Providence finally drew even at 14:02 as Anthony Florentino fired a shot that beat Petersen on the short side for his ninth goal of the season.

- Notre Dame’s three-goal third period was kicked off just 59 seconds into the final frame by Cal Burke who collected a rebound off a point shot and put it past Hawkey to give the Irish a 2-1 lead.

- Anders Bjork added two goals, one shorthanded, in a span of 1:57 late in the period to give the hosts the 4-1 win.

- Florentino has totaled four goals in his last four games for the Friars.

- Brian Pinho’s point streak was snapped at six games (3-5-8).

- Shots on goal: Providence 34, Notre Dame 35. Shot attempts: Providence 60, Notre Dame 64.

- Shot blocks: Providence 13, Notre Dame 16.

- The Friars are 13-3-2 over their last 18 games.

HOW THEY SCORED

1-0 (ND) – 17:34/1st – EV – Jack Jenkins (Oglevie, Gilbert) – Oglevie found Jenkins as the trailer on a 4-on-2 rush and he one-timed a shot over the blocker of Hawkey.

1-1 (PC) – 14:02/2nd – EV – Anthony Florentino (unassisted) – Coast-to-coast rush by Florentino and fired a shot from the half-wall that beat Petersen short side.

2-1 (ND) - :59/3rd – EV – Cal Burke (Dello) – Off a face-off, Burke put back a rebound of Dello’s shot from the point.

3-1 (ND) – 14:18/3rd – SH – Anders Bjork (unassisted) – Bjork broke through the Friar defense and his original shot popped into the air and fell over the goal line.

4-1 (ND) – 16:15/3rd – PP – Anders Bjork (Nardella, Gross) – Bjork finished off a centering feed from Nardella into the slot.

PC GAME HIGHS

Points: Florentino (1-0-1)

Goals: Florentino (1)

Assists: --

Shots: Conway (5); Tait (5)

Face-offs: Pinho (10/15)

POWER PLAYS

Providence 0/2

Notre Dame 1/1

LOOKING AHEAD

The Friars and Irish will conclude its two-game regular season series Saturday night beginning at 7:05 p.m. on NBCSN.