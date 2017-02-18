Warwick Police arrest a man they call "The Sharpie Swindler"

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

WARWICK, R.I. - Police have arrested ‘The Sharpie Swindler’, a male suspect who stole over $100 worth of Sharpie paraphernalia from the Hobby Lobby on Bald Hill Road

According to a post on the Warwick Police Facebook page, Robert Dorazio stole the items from the store on January, 18th.

The suspect was last seen leaving the area on a bicycle.

Police added his mug shot to their Facebook page, thanking their followers for helping in identifying the Dorazio.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017