P-Bruins Blanked By Hershey Bears, 4-0

Providence Bruins Press Release

Providence, RI – The Providence Bruins fell to the Hershey Bears Saturday night 4-0 in their second of back-to-back games with the club. Malcolm Subban got the start in net for the P-Bruins, who were shutout for the third time this season and second time with Subban starting at home.

After both teams began the game on an offensive tear last night, neither side had much rhythm to start the game. There were few good scoring chances in the first, but Hershey was able to strike first despite being shorthanded. At 15:33, Brad Malone stole the puck away at the Providence blue line and quickly started a 2-1 break. He kept it himself up the left side and went top right corner on Subban to give the Bears a 1-0 lead heading into the break.

Hershey added on to their lead at 5:55 of the second thanks to Christian Djoos’ eighth goal of the season. Travis Boyd had possession of the puck behind the net and sent a beautiful centering pass to Djoos who was alone in front. He gave the Bears a two-goal lead that they would not relinquish. Wayne Simpson was awarded a penalty shot with 5.7 seconds left in the period, but came up empty as the P-Bruins went back to the locker room down 2-0.

Garrett Mitchell put the game out of reach at 14:50 after a critical turnover by Subban. He went out to play the puck, but was unable handle it cleanly. The puck found Mitchell near the left circle who tallied the unassisted goal as Hershey went up 3-0. Stanislav Galiev put the final nail in the coffin with his 15th goal of the season at 16:42 as Providence fell 4-0.

Subban stopped 19 of 23 shots while Vitek Vanecek stopped all 33 he faced. Providence was 0-2 on the power play and 3-3 on the penalty kill. Providence concludes their weekend of three straight home games and five straight overall at the Dunk tomorrow afternoon when they welcome Wilkes-Barre Scranton to town for a 3:05 pm faceoff.

- - - - -

The Providence Bruins are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL’s Boston Bruins, playing their home games at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, RI. Spanning more than 20 years, the Boston/Providence affiliation is one of the longest and most successful player development partnerships in professional hockey history.

For all the latest Providence Bruins news and updates visit ProvidenceBruins.com or follow the team on Facebook at facebook.com/providencebruins or Twitter at twitter.com/AHLBruins.

- - - - -

#2/18/2017#