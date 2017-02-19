PC Hockey Skates To 3-3 With Notre Dame Saturday

Providence College Press Release

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The No. 10 Providence College men’s hockey team earned a key point in the Hockey East standings after a 3-3 tie against No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday night at the Compton Family Ice Arena. The Friars sit in fifth place with 23 points, two behind UMass Lowell for the final bye in the Hockey East playoffs entering the final weekend.

SCORE

No. 10 Providence – 3 | No. 15 Notre Dame – 3

NEW RECORDS

Providence – 18-9-5 (10-7-3 HEA) | Notre Dame – 18-9-5 (11-5-4 HEA)

VENUE

Compton Family Ice Arena – South Bend, Ind.

GAME FLOW & NOTES

- The Friars got the scoring started at 11:09 of the first period on freshman Shane Kavanagh’s second strike of the season. The goal was Kavanagh’s first since Oct. 22 against St. Lawrence.

- The Irish responded on the power play at 15:37 as Bobby Nardella walked down the slot and fired a shot past a screen Hawkey.

- Niko Rufo re-gained the lead for the Friars with his second goal of the season and first since opening night as he jammed home a rebound off a Brian Pinho shot at 18:04.

- Providence is 10-2-2 when leading after 20 minutes this season.

- The Friars held a 14-9 advantage in shots in the second period.

- Notre Dame evened the game at two with 25.7 seconds to go in the period on a goal by Jake Evans.

- The face-off edge through two periods went to the Friars as they claimed 25-of-39 of the draws through 40 minutes.

- Erik Foley gave the Friars a lead at the 5:35 mark of the third period with his team-high 14th goal of the season. Foley took a pass from Josh Wilkins, barreled down the right wing and beat Petersen over the glove.

- Cam Morrison knotted things up just 2:55 later as he re-directed a shot from the point past Hawkey.

- In overtime, the Friars got a key penalty kill after a bench minor penalty. Hawkey stopped all three shots he faced in the extra frame.

- Rufo and Kavanagh each recorded their second goals of the season and firsts since October.

- Hayden Hawkey made 32 saves for the Friars, while Cal Petersen turned away 39 for the Irish.

- Shots on goal: Providence 42, Notre Dame 35. Shot attempts: Providence 61, Notre Dame 70.

- Shot blocks: Providence 17, Notre Dame 8.

- The Friars are 13-3-3 over their last 19 games.

HOW THEY SCORED

1-0 (PC) – 11:09/1st – EV – Shane Kavanagh (Hennessey, Desharnais) – Drop pass from Hennessey to Kavanagh, who one-timed a shot over the shoulder of Petersen.

1-1 (ND) – 15:37/1st – PP – Bobby Nardella (unassisted) – Nardella walked down the slot and fired a shot through a screen.

2-1 (PC) – 18:04/1st – EV – Niko Rufo (Pinho) – Brian Pinho split the Irish defense and got a shot off before Rufo stuffed the rebound into an empty net.

2-2 (ND) – 19:34/2nd – EV – Jake Evans (Bjork, Gilbert) – Bjork centered a pass from behind the net to Evans for a tap-in.

3-2 (PC) – 5:35/3rd – EV – Erik Foley (Wilkins) – Net drive from the left wing and beat Petersen up high on the forehand.

3-3 (ND) – 8:40/3rd – EV – Cam Morrison (Dello, Gilbert) – Shot by Dello from the point, Morrison with the re-direct in the slot.

PC GAME HIGHS

Points: Foley (1-0-1); Kavanagh (1-0-1); Rufo (1-0-1); Pinho (0-1-1); Wilkins (0-1-1); Hennessey (0-1-1); Desharnais (0-1-1).

Goals: Foley (1); Kavanagh (1); Rufo (1).

Assists: Pinho (1); Wilkins (1); Hennessey (1); Desharnais (1).

Shots: Walman (6); Rufo (6); Kavanagh (6)

Face-offs: Pinho (9/15)

POWER PLAYS

Providence 0/2

Notre Dame 1/3

LOOKING AHEAD

The Friars will take on Massachusetts in a home-and-home set next weekend. The Friars will honor their six-member senior class prior to the game at Schneider Arena on Saturday night.

