URI Bounces Back Into Win Column With Close Road Win At George Mason

URI Bounces Back Into Win Column With Close Road Win At George Mason

Posted: Updated:

        FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - Stanford Robinson hit 4 of 4 free throws in the final 45 seconds and finished with a career-high 21 points, E.C. Matthews scored 18 and Rhode Island beat George Mason 77-74 on Saturday to snap a two-game skid.

        Robinson scored 13 points in the final eight minutes and Kuran Iverson had nine second-half points and grabbed eight rebounds for Rhode Island (17-9, 9-5 Atlantic 10) which has won three in a row against the Patriots and pulled into a tie with Richmond for third in the conference standings.

        Matthews made a layup and then a jumper to give the Rams an 18-point lead early in the second half but they hit just 1 of 10 shots over the next seven minutes. Marquis Moore scored seven points during a 22-4 run that made it 55-all and a 3-point play by Jalen Jenkins gave George Mason a 72-71 lead, its first since 2-0, with 1:01 remaining.

        Robinson's free throws made 75-72 with 25 second left and, after Matthews capped the scoring with a foul shot 20 seconds later, his steal with two seconds to go sealed it.

        Jenkins hit career-high 14 free throws and finished with 22 points for George Mason (18-9, 8-6).  Moore added 19 points and 10 rebounds, his 17th double-double this season.  

        AP-WF-02-19-17 0134GMT
 

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

