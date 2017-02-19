Senators ask Trump to help people reduce home energy costs - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Senators ask Trump to help people reduce home energy costs

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ Two senators from New England are leading a coalition of senators who are asking President Donald Trump to prioritize funding for programs that reduce home energy costs for low-income households.

U.S. Sens. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, and Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, are leading the coalition that's asking Trump to include robust funding in his fiscal 2018 budget request for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Weatherization Assistance Program.

They say a total of 45 senators are urging support for these programs to ensure access to affordable home energy for the most vulnerable households nationwide.

Reed and Collins have worked together to prevent funding for heating assistance from being cut.

They say people shouldn't have to choose between paying energy bills and affording other necessities.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6   2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.