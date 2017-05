By: News Staff

West Warwick Police is looking for a man that was last seen earlier this month.

Norman Baxter is 31 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, has green eyes, brown hair, and pierced ears.

Family and friends have not have had any contact with Baxter since February 6th.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the West Warwick Police at 401-821-4323.

