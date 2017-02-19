Taunton boy found unconscious in dumpster

By: News Staff

TAUNTON, R.I. — A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured in an accident in front of the Taunton Garden Apartment Complex Sunday afternoon when his grandmother noticed him in the dumpster.

After he did not respond to her calls, she discovered he was unconscious.

The dumpster lid was pressed down on his neck.

His mother and a neighbor lifted the boy out and called the police.

Lt. Roderick, Taunton Police Department, said it appears the boy climbed into a dumpster and was crushed by the dumpster door.

The 9-year-old was unable to breath and was unconscious when his grandmother found him.

Police believe the boy lost his footing while trying to get out of the dumpster.

“Once he got his head through and his chin onto the other side — when the cover came down and he lost his footing he couldn’t push his head back up so it, it was hanging him,” said Lt. Roderick.

“Anybody who has had children they know from their own experiences they can see them and one minute they turn around and they’re gone.”

The child was sent to Rhode Island Hospital via med-flight. On the way to the hospital, he was breathing on his own.

Police are still investigating, but they say it appears to be an accident.

