Kniffin's Six Goals Help Brown Men's Lacrosse Cruise Past Quinnipiac In Season Opener

Brown University Press Release

Providence, R.I. – Freshman attackman Jack Kniffin (Darien, CT) scored six goals and senior Tewaaraton Award winner Dylan Molloy (Setauket, NY) added four goals and four assists as #10 Brown ushered in the Mike Daly era with a 25-9 win over Quinnipiac at Stevenson-Pincince Field Sunday afternoon.

“This felt good, but I would by lying to you if I said that I saw this coming,” said Daly after his coaching debut at Brown. “Quinnipiac is a good team, but we played for the full 60 minutes and our team has embraced our style to play even faster.”

Molloy picked up where he left off a year ago, assisting on Kniffin’s season opening goal and then finding the back of the net for his first goal since undergoing offseason foot surgery. The USILA Outstanding Player and Attackman of the Year drew a crowd whenever he touched the ball, but continued to have the vision that made him the nation’s top player.

Kniffin scored his six goals on 11 shots, while adding an assist, displaying a quick shot with the ability to dodge. Freshman attackman Luke McCaleb (Chevy Chase, MD) also made his collegiate debut and tallied four goals and three assists.

Senior First Team All-American LSM Larken Kemp (Greenwich, CT) also wreaked havoc with the Bobcats defense with a goal, three assists and seven ground balls. Senior Second Team All-American defenseman Alec Tulett (Toronto, Ontario) helped keep the Bobcats at bay and picked up six ground balls.

The Bears started freshman Phil Goss (San Francisco, CA) in goal and he responded with seven saves, while allowing six goals in 41:51. Senior Peter Scott (Mercer Island, WA) played the last 18:09 with three saves.

The Bears also had success in the face-off x, with junior Ted Ottens (Wilton, CT) winning 20-of-25 face-offs and the Bears capturing 24-of-28 face-offs overall. Brown also out-shot the Bobcats by a 67-30 margin.

Quinnipiac was paced by Brian Feldman with three goals and Anthony Carchiette, who added two goals. Goalie Jack Brust registered 15 saves for the Bobcats.

Kniffin scored three of Brown’s first five goals with Molloy adding the other two to help the Bears build a 5-1 first quarter advantage. Junior Steven Hudak (Rydal, PA), senior AJ Lucchese (Sudbury, MA) and sophomore Michael Panepinto (Needham, MA) netted two goals each for the Bears.

Quinnipiac scored the first and last goals of the second quarter, but in between, Panepinto, Kniffin, sophomore Carson Song (Charlotte, NC) and Molloy scored to give the Bears a 10-3 lead at intermission.

Brown exploded for 10 third quarter goals to pull ahead by a 20-7 margin with Kniffin scoring twice, Molloy scoring his fourth goal, McCaleb scoring four times, and Kemp, Hudak and Ottens adding one goal each.

The Bears got fourth quarter goals from junior LSM Jake Miller (Hartland, WI), two by Lucchese, and one each by Hudak and freshman Levi McGrady (Pittsburgh, PA).

Brown is back in action again next Saturday, February 25, hosting Stony Brook at Stevenson-Pincince Field, starting at 1:00 pm.