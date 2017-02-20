P-Bruins Take Down Penguins Sunday, 3-2

Providence Bruins Press Release

Providence, RI – The Providence Bruins defeated the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins Sunday afternoon 3-2 in the finale of their three-game weekend at the Dunk. The P-Bruins got goals from Danton Heinen, Sean Kuraly and Jordan Szwarz while Zane McIntyre earned the start between the pipes.

After a feisty start that saw Tommy Cross drop the gloves with Kevin Porter just 16 seconds into the game, Providence jumped out to an early lead at 12:21. Skating along the right point, Ben Marshall fired a low wrist shot from the blue line that that Heinen deflected in for his 10th goal of the season. Tyler Randell picked up the secondary assist on the goal that put the P-Bruins up 1-0. Dominik Simon quickly erased the Providence lead while on the power play, as at 14:18 a wrist shot of his own beat McIntyre from the right dot and sent the clubs into the first intermission tied 1-1.

The P-Bruins regained the lead at 7:47 thanks to Kuraly’s 10th goal of the season. After driving to the right side of the net, Heinen sent a centering pass to Kuraly who fired a shot from the bottom of the left circle by Tristan Jarry for the go-ahead goal. The teams continued their physical play as Randell dropped the gloves for a decisive win over Patrick McGrath and the Bruins entered the break up 2-1.

That chippy style, however, would bite Providence early in the third, as the Penguins took advantage of a 5-3 power play to tie the score at 2-2. After setting up a play during their timeout, Tom Kostopoulos sent a cross-ice pass to Derrick Pouliot who one-timed the puck in for the tying goal. Scranton looked like they were about to take the lead at 4:30, but a circus save by Zane McIntyre kept the teams knotted at two. With just over four minutes remaining, Providence regained a lead they would not relinquish. Wayne Simpson took the puck in the left corner and found Szwarz in front. Szwarz sent a one-timer in for his 13th goal of the season as Providence came away with an exciting 3-2 victory.

McIntyre stopped 37 of 39 shots while Jarry stopped 32 of 35. Providence was 0-3 on the power play and 5-7 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are back in action Friday night at the Dunk when they welcome the Bridgeport Sound Tigers to town at 7:05 pm for the start of a home-and-home series.

