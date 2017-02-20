Marchand's OT Goal Lifts Bruins Over Sharks, Bruce Cassidy 4-0 A - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Marchand's OT Goal Lifts Bruins Over Sharks, Bruce Cassidy 4-0 As Boston Coach



By JOSH DUBOW
AP Sports Writer

       SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Brad Marchand scored on a breakaway with 2:24 left in overtime and the Boston Bruins picked up where they left off before their six-day bye with a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night.

        Ryan Spooner also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 4-0 under interim coach Bruce Cassidy. Tuukka Rask made 29 saves.

        Patrick Marleau scored the lone goal for the Sharks, who have lost six of eight games heading into their bye week. Four of those losses came in overtime and another in a shootout, giving San Jose nine points during the span. Martin Jones made 25 saves.

        The winning play started on a faceoff in the Bruins' defensive zone. Patrice Bergeron won the faceoff back to Torey Krug, who sent a stretch pass up ice that Marchand retrieved behind the Sharks defense. He skated in all alone on Jones and beat him.

        AP-WF-02-20-17 0429GMT
 

