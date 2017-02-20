West Warwick Station fire 14th anniversary - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

West Warwick Station fire 14th anniversary

BY: News Staff

WEST WARWICK, R.I. — Members of the Station Nightclub Memorial Foundation will gather at the site of the West Warwick nightclub Monday morning in recognition of the 14th anniversary of the deadly fire.

Father Robert Marciano will lead a prayer at the memorial around 10 a.m. Monday.

The board will also review construction progress on the park, which will honor the 100 people who died in the 2003 fire.

The park is set to be completed by the spring after meeting its $2 million fundraising goal back in October.

A formal dedication will follow the park’s completion.

