Police investigating discovery of 2 bodies in Massachusetts

By: The Associated Press

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts authorities are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered inside a home in Peabody.

A spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office said the bodies were found Sunday after a woman ran out of the home and flagged down a car that brought her to the state police barracks in Danvers late Saturday.

State police then went to the home, where they found the bodies.

The spokeswoman said based on a statement the woman gave to police, it appears that the people involved in the crime knew one another.

No information was immediately released about who the two victims were or how they died.

State police, Peabody police and the district attorney’s office are investigating.

