Traffic advisory: Capron Road Bridge closed for repairs

Traffic advisory: Capron Road Bridge closed for repairs

By: News Staff

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — The Capron Road Bridge in Smithfield is slated for closure Monday due to bridge replacement construction.

The bridge is not scheduled to reopen until the fall of 2017.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation says the 85-year-old bridge is in desperate need of repair, which will cost around $4.3 million.

During the closure, traffic will be directed to follow a detour using Stillwater Road, Route 116, Route 104, and Capron Road.

