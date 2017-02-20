Cops: Suspect follows woman off highway, performs lewd act

By: The Associated Press

HOPKINTON, R.I. - Police in Hopkinton say a man followed a woman and then performed a lewd act while talking to her.

The woman had been traveling on Interstate 95 last week when police say a white pickup truck pulled up next to her vehicle and followed her off the highway.

The woman pulled into a random driveway and approached the driver.

Police say the suspect asked her where the casino was but could've been trying to coax her closer. They say he then exposed himself, performed a lewd act and quickly sped off.

