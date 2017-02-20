Cops: Suspect follows woman off highway, performs lewd act - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Cops: Suspect follows woman off highway, performs lewd act

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

HOPKINTON, R.I. - Police in Hopkinton say a man followed a woman and then performed a lewd act while talking to her.

The woman had been traveling on Interstate 95 last week when police say a white pickup truck pulled up next to her vehicle and followed her off the highway.

The woman pulled into a random driveway and approached the driver.

Police say the suspect asked her where the casino was but could've been trying to coax her closer. They say he then exposed himself, performed a lewd act and quickly sped off.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.