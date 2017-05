By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

REHOBOTH, MASS. – The Rehoboth Fire Department responded to a rollover on Pond Street Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle had removed himself through the windshield and was found sitting on the edge of the road by first responders.

The Toyota pick-up had struck and snapped a utility pole, knocking out power to residents in the area.

The driver was evaluated and transported for minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

