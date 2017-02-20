State plans outdoor activities for school vacation week

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - State environmental officials are urging Rhode Islanders to "explore the outdoors" during February school vacation week.

The state Department of Environmental Management is hosting a series of events for the week.

DEM will host a guided hike at the George Washington Management Area on Tuesday in Glocester. Families must contact the agency to register in advance for the hike.

Also Tuesday, tours will be offered at the Lafayette Fish Hatchery in North Kingstown.

DEM has planned a guided hike in the Arcadia Management Area on Wednesday, a walk through the John H. Chafee Nature Preserve on Thursday and a birding workshop on sea duck identification at Beavertail State Park on Saturday.

The program is part of the state's broader effort to promote outdoor recreation and healthier lifestyles.

