Jeep stuck in Cape Cod sand dune for 40 years to be removed - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Jeep stuck in Cape Cod sand dune for 40 years to be removed

Posted: Updated:
Steve Heaslip/Cape Cod Times Steve Heaslip/Cape Cod Times
Steve Heaslip/Cape Cod Times Steve Heaslip/Cape Cod Times

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

TRURO, Mass. - A Jeep that has been stuck inside a Cape Cod sand dune for 40 years is now set to be removed.

The Cape Cod Times reports the Jeep Wagoneer is entombed in a garage in Truro that became overtaken by the dune decades ago.

Basil Musnuff, whose mother owns the property, says he began visiting in the 1970s and has never seen the Jeep driven.

Musnuff says the family has wanted to get the Jeep out of the collapsing garage for years, but the town would not let them move the sand due to concerns about the dune system.

Town officials recently changed their approach to the shifting sands and asked the family to remove the vehicle.

The removal is now scheduled for Friday, weather permitting.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.