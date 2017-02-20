Police arrest man in high speed chase from Cape Cod to Middleborough

By: News Staff

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. – Cary Guy, 24, of Dighton, was arrested Monday after leading police on a high speed chase from Cape Cod to Middleborough.

Barnstable Police tried to stop Guy around 9:30 a.m. but he refused, and a chase ensued. Guy was driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata.

The pursuit started on local roads and went to highways including Route 6, Route 3, Route 44, Route 105, Route 28, and Route 495.

Many local police departments assisted in the chase, including Barnstable, Sandwich, Plymouth, Carver, Lakeville, and Middleborough. Massachusetts State Police maintained a supporting role.

A helicopter and flight crew from the State Police Air Wing had an important role in the pursuit by maintaining visual contact with the fleeing Hyundai.

Guy drove at dangerously high speeds, sometimes reaching 100mph, and opposite traffic on Route 44 in Plymouth and Route 495 in Middleborough.

Two Sandwich Police cruisers were damaged during the chase when avoiding being struck by the Hyundai.

The Hyundai struck two local police cruisers, one from Lakeville and one from Middleborough, then stopped on the ramp from Route 44 West to Route 495 North.

Guy was arrested by State Police and brought up on the following charges:

1. Failure to Stop for a Police Officer

2. Operating to Endanger

3. Operating after License Revocation

4. Speeding

Local departments will likely be adding additional charges.

Guy was held without bail pending his appearance in Wareham District Court tomorrow.

No one was injured during the chase.

