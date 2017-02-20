Rhode Island's DMV system upgrade could launch in summer - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Island's DMV system upgrade could launch in summer

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A long-delayed new computer system for the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles could go live this summer.        

Department of Revenue Director Robert Hull says the application is already up and running in simulation mode and he's encouraged by the pace of development, testing and training.     

Hull says the state is also still pressing its lawsuit against vendor Hewlett Packard Enterprise over the unfinished project.

The Palo Alto, California-based company countersued last year and disputes the state's contention it was required to deliver a fully functional system.      

The revenue department says the new DMV system is not affected by Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo's plan to freeze all new major information technology rollouts.

Raimondo made those comments Wednesday in relation to September's error-filled launch of a new public benefits system.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.