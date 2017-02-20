Rhode Island's DMV system upgrade could launch in summer

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A long-delayed new computer system for the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles could go live this summer.

Department of Revenue Director Robert Hull says the application is already up and running in simulation mode and he's encouraged by the pace of development, testing and training.

Hull says the state is also still pressing its lawsuit against vendor Hewlett Packard Enterprise over the unfinished project.

The Palo Alto, California-based company countersued last year and disputes the state's contention it was required to deliver a fully functional system.

The revenue department says the new DMV system is not affected by Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo's plan to freeze all new major information technology rollouts.

Raimondo made those comments Wednesday in relation to September's error-filled launch of a new public benefits system.

