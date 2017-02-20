Fire damages multi-family home in New Bedford - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Fire damages multi-family home in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. - Thankfully no one was injured on Monday afternoon after a fire broke out in a multi-family home.

Crews responded to 91 Hathaway Street, for the report of a fire around 3:15 p.m., to see flames shooting out to the second floor window. 

The fire spread from the second to the third floor, but firefighters were able to gain control, and knock the fire down in record time.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

