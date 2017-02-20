Car crashes into Seekonk pizza shop

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

SEEKONK, M.A. - Crews are investigating what caused car to crash into a local pizza shop Monday evening.

According to police, officers responded to Santoro's Pizza on Central Ave., just before 7:30 p.m., for the report of a car into a building.

Authorities say the operator of the vehicle was on his way to pick up a pizza, when the accelerator got stuck, and sent him crashing into the front of the store.

The operator also told officers he was in reverse in the parking lot just prior to the crash, and the sticky gas pedal caused him to swiftly back into a streetlight.

The building suffered minor damage, and officers believe there was no malicious intent.

No injuries were reported.

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017