Cumberland Beats West Warwick, Pilgrim Overtakes Chariho in OT, North Providence Girls Over Burrillville

By Ken Bell

Cumberland defeated visiting West Warwick 69 to 57 on senior night. Senior Brandon Kolek scored a game high 27 for the Clippers who are now 14 and 3.

Pilgrim overcame a 19-point second half deficit to force overtime against visiting Chariho. The Patriots then finished off the 85 to 81 win in OT. Jake Gonsalves scored a game high 25 to lead the Patriots.

The North Providence girls beat Burrillville, 44 to 36. Sierra Stewart scored a team high 14 for the Cougars, Caitlin Libby had 14 for the Broncos. The Cougars are now 15 and 2.