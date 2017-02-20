Cumberland Beats West Warwick, Pilgrim Overtakes Chariho in OT, - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Cumberland Beats West Warwick, Pilgrim Overtakes Chariho in OT, North Providence Girls Over Burrillville

Posted: Updated:

By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

Cumberland defeated visiting West Warwick 69 to 57 on senior night.  Senior Brandon Kolek scored a game high 27 for the Clippers who are now 14 and 3.

Pilgrim overcame a 19-point second half deficit to force overtime against visiting Chariho.  The Patriots then finished off the 85 to 81 win in OT.  Jake Gonsalves scored a game high 25 to lead the Patriots.  

The North Providence girls beat Burrillville, 44 to 36.  Sierra Stewart scored a team high 14 for the Cougars, Caitlin Libby had 14 for the Broncos.  The Cougars are now 15 and 2.

