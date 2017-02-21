1 man arrested, 2nd sought in gruesome Peabody killings - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

1 man arrested, 2nd sought in gruesome Peabody killings

By: The Associated Press

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — One man has been arrested and authorities say another is being sought in connection with a gruesome double-homicide in Peabody.

Authorities say 45-year-old Michael Hebb, of Peabody, was taken into custody Monday without incident. He is set to be arraigned Tuesday in Peabody District Court on two counts of first-degree murder.

It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old Mark Greenlaw and 39-year-old Jennifer O’Connor were found dead over the weekend.

State Police went to the home early Sunday after a report and discovered the grisly scene. Investigators said they did not initially know how many bodies were inside and had to use X-ray equipment to determine the number of victims.

The medical examiner is still performing autopsies.

