Central Falls police investigating shooting

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — The Central Falls Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting.

According to police, they responded to the area of 189 Washington Street Monday night around 9:45 p.m.

Authorities say they found an adult male with a gun shot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for his injury. He is listed in stable condition.

At the moment, no arrests have been made.

Detectives are investigating this matter to determine cause and motive.

