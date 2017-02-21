Coast Guard rescues man who clung to overturned boat for 12 hours

By: News Staff

BOSTON, Mass. — A Cape Cod man was rescued after clinging to his capsized boat for more than 13 hours.

The Coast Guard found Arthur Moscufo, 36, of Medford Mass. around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning on top of his 14-foot aluminum boat in the Nantucket sound.

The Coast Guard’s helicopter located him waving at them from the 37 degree water.

"I never thought- taking water is one thing, but because I'm not used to that boat, I had no idea it would flip over that quickly and it did and it was really surprising and really scary," Moscufo told reporters from his hospital bed Tuesday night.

Moscufo had gone out Monday morning for a ride on Bass River and capsized in the afternoon, holding onto the boat until he was found about two-and-half miles from where he started.

"You're just there with your thoughts. I had my watch and I tried not to check it too often...and I'm just thinking- when daylight comes- it will be better. I'll be able to see the shore and far away it is and make a decision," he said.

Moscufo credited his girlfriend, Liz, for saving his life after she alerted police that he was missing.

The man was taken to shore and treated for hypothermia. Tuesday evening he was in good condition at the hospital.

