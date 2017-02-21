Houston police: Tom Brady's jersey valued at $500,000

By: News Staff

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Police Department has estimated the value of Brady’s stolen jersey at half a million dollars, according to a police report recently obtained by ABC News.

Brady said he left the jersey in a bag in his locker at NRG Stadium and changed into a champion t-shirt for the post-game ceremony.

When he returned, the jersey was missing.

If the thief is caught, the police report indicates that they would face a first-degree felony charge.

