Houston police: Tom Brady's jersey valued at $500,000

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Police Department has estimated the value of Brady’s stolen jersey at half a million dollars, according to a police report recently obtained by ABC News.
Brady said he left the jersey in a bag in his locker at NRG Stadium and changed into a champion t-shirt for the post-game ceremony.
When he returned, the jersey was missing.
If the thief is caught, the police report indicates that they would face a first-degree felony charge.
