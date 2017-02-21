Third suspect arrested in connection with $90K diaper theft

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, RI – A third suspect was found and arrested in connection with the robbery of $90,000 worth of diapers, according to the Detective Commander of the Rhode Island State Police, Major Dennis Fleming.

Earlier Tuesday, Rodney Dalzon 44, of Wayne St., Providence, surrendered to Rhode Island State Police charged with a warrant for larceny over $1,500; conspiracy; and receiving stolen goods of over $1,500.

Dalzon was also charged with violating the terms of probation from a prior conviction of assault with a deadly weapon amongst other weapon charges. He was arraigned in Third District Court where he was held without bail and pending a violation hearing.

Mitchell Bettis, also known as Aubrey Bettis, 59, of River Avenue, Providence, was previously arrested and charged with larceny over $1,500 and conspiracy. Damon Martin, 41, of Goldfinch Drive, Coventry, was the second suspect charged with larceny over $1,500, conspiracy, receiving stolen goods, soliciting another to commit a crime and obstructing a police officer. Last week, both Bettis and Martin were arraigned in Third District Court and were later released on personal recognizance.

Last Wednesday, Dalzon had leased the storefront at 451 Smith St. Providence, where the detectives from the RISP Major Crimes Unit found 800 boxes of diapers, police said. An additional 600 boxes were found and recovered by the detectives from a private home on Lawrence Street in Providence last Thursday. That leaves 600 boxes of diapers still missing.

The boxes came with approximately 100 diapers in each, with a value estimated at about $40 per box, including mostly Pampers in different styles and sizes.

On February 9, Bettis, a truck driver, was hired to transport 2,000 boxes of diapers from a location in Pennsylvania to an Amazon distribution facility located in Fall River. But instead, he allegedly conspired with the other suspects to sell the diapers, the commander said.

