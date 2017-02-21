Son charged with father's murder in Blackstone

By: News Staff

UXBRIDGE, M.A. – A Blackstone man who served prison time for a 1994 threat to kill President Bill Clinton has been charged with killing his own father, authorities say.

Officials issued a warrant on Tuesday for Glenn Armstrong, 48, who was originally declared a person of interest in the January death of his father 83-year-old father Walter Armstrong.

Police found Armstrong's father dead on the night of January 11th, 2017 inside the home the two shared on Summer St., in Blackstone.

The Worcester District Attorney's Office says they're working on bringing Glenn Armstrong back to Worcester County.

Armstrong remains in a New Jersey jail fighting rendition to Massachusetts since his arrest this past January.

