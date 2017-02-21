Son charged with father's murder in Blackstone - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Son charged with father's murder in Blackstone

Posted: Updated:
Glenn Armstrong. Glenn Armstrong.

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

UXBRIDGE, M.A.  – A Blackstone man who served prison time for a 1994 threat to kill President Bill Clinton has been charged with killing his own father, authorities say. 

Officials issued a warrant on Tuesday for Glenn Armstrong, 48, who was originally declared a person of interest in the January death of his father 83-year-old father Walter Armstrong.

Police found Armstrong's father dead on the night of January 11th, 2017 inside the home the two shared on Summer St., in Blackstone.

The Worcester District Attorney's Office says they're working on bringing Glenn Armstrong back to Worcester County.

Armstrong remains in a New Jersey jail fighting rendition to Massachusetts since his arrest this past January.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.