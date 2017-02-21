"Opportunity Wage" bill proposed in Rhode Island

RHODE ISLAND- It's a plan designed to help teens get jobs in Rhode Island ironically by letting businesses offer them less pay. Lawmakers recently proposed the so-called "opportunity wage" at the State House and it has the support of businesses and those who represent them.



"It is providing opportunities for a part of our population that we have seen under served recently," says spokesperson for Rhode Island Hospitality Association, Matt Blanchette.



The bill would allow employers to pay 75% of the states minimum wage rate to employees 18 and under during the first 680 hours or 90 days of their employment.

"Really what the idea is its to train these people to on board people that may not have any experience at all, get them up to speed to where they can be a full regular employee and after that 90- days or 680 hours there on par with everybody else so its really an opportunity and a training bridge."

According to the Rhode Island hospitality group there are 23 other states that have laws like this one but not all lawmakers are behind the proposal.



"It just struck me as something I felt very strongly against because to me it seems like another way to implement some form of wage discrimination based on the person's age," says Senator Jeanine Calkin.



Senator Calkin says equal work, equal pay is important not just for teens, but also for adults who are vying for the same jobs.

"We do have a lot of people working minimum wage and they may be experienced people, but there not being paid adequately for it so they end up in this type of competing situation."

(c)WLNE-TV/ABC6 2017