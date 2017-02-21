COUNTDOWN TO OSCAR SUNDAY: A sit-down with Chad Verdi

By Bianca Buono

We are counting down the days until the 89th Academy Awards and one film that will be noticeably missing is the movie about Cranston boxing champ Vinny Paz, “Bleed For This.”

East Greenwich-native Chad Verdi says he couldn’t be happier with how the movie turned out and thankfully, another movie he produced alongside Martin Scorcese is nominated.

Verdi says telling the story of Vinny Paz’s remarkable resurgence is the reason he got into the film business.

"I think it's going to go down as one of the greatest comeback stories of all time,” said Verdi.

Now, three months after taking his dream to the big screen in “Bleed For This,” Verdi reflected on the project he was so passionate about.

"The best time was in London when no one knew Vinny's story. No one knew us and just came to see the film and we got a standing ovation. That was the proudest moment I think for my wife and I because it was like not expected,” Verdi explained.

But many did expect “Bleed For This” to get recognition come award season, including Verdi.

"Very, very disappointed it was snubbed by the Oscars and the Golden Globes. I really think this movie deserved a nomination. I'm not saying it should win but it definitely deserved a nomination,” said Verdi.

Thankfully, another major film executive produced by Verdi will be recognized during the 89th Academy Awards. The historical drama “Silence” is nominated for best cinematography.

"It's huge to have Verdi Productions, one of their films, being nominated for an Oscar. So yes, we're very proud of it, proud to be executive producers but this has propelled Verdi Productions into a whole different arena,” said Verdi.

“Silence” is directed by the legendary Martin Scorcese, who now has a very close relationship with Verdi.

"I don't think there's another movie I will do or that Marty will do or Emma, who's my dear friend and producing partner, that we'll do without each other,” Verdi said.

That is already proving true. Scorcese and Verdi are working together on “The Irishman,” the story of a mob hitman starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

Plus, Verdi also hinted to ABC6 at bringing Scorcese on board a film called “The Vault.” It’s being co-written and directed by native Rhode Islander Tom Denucci and will likely be filmed in Rhode Island sometime next year.

"I think it'll be the biggest production that hits Rhode Island,” explained Verdi.

No matter how big Verdi gets in the business, he never seems to leave Little Rhody behind. His production house is still headquartered in East Greenwich and he has no plans of leaving anytime soon.

"I just think Rhode Island's a great place to produce and make film,” said Verdi.

Despite the movie “Silence” being recognized, Verdi will not be attending the Academy Awards this year. He says he and several others from the film decided to give all of their tickets to the cinematographer who was nominated.

