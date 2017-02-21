Warwick Police seek brazen laptop thief - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Warwick Police seek brazen laptop thief

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. – Police are seeking the public’s help on Tuesday, to identify a man wanted for stealing a laptop right out of the display case.

According to police, a HP Manhattan Gold touch-screen was stolen from the Wal-Mart located on Post Road, after surveillance footage showed a man prying the laptop from the display case.

Officers are searching for a white male, who was last seen wearing an orange sweater and black sweatpants.

The stolen laptop is valued at around $539.

Anyone with information leading to the identification and apprehension of the suspect is encouraged to call the Warwick Police Department at 401-468-4200.

