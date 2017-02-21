DEM plans activities for kids on school vacation

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I -- The Rhode Island DEM has some great ideas for students approaching school vacation. The events started on Tuesday, at the Lafeyette Fish Hatchery.

In the waterways of Rhode Island, 100,000 trout will be stocked by this spring. Kids will have a chance to get up close and personal with the fish and to learn something about them along the way.

“You feed the fish. Like, you dump a handful in, they go crazy for it,” said Jack and William, two visitors at the Fish Hatchery, who learned something about their experience. “If there’s one black dot in an egg, there’s going to be one fish from that egg. But, if there’s two, there’s going to be two fish.”

The students also made an art project to remember their trip.

Kimberly Sullivan, Principal Fisheries Biologist at the DEM says that it’s important to know where stocked fish come from, and the DEM events are a great way to get to know nature.

“To be able to put names on the plants and trees and birds around, and just explore Rhode Island and all the different parks and nature areas that we can enjoy,” says Sullivan.

It’s all part of an open house that the DEM holds during school vacation weeks at the Hatchery. About 300 people were expected to show up on Tuesday. As for the rest of the week, their expecting a good turnout since the weather has been looking up.

The following are other activities planned by the DEM:

On Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 a.m., The Arcadia Management Area, Hopkinton/Richmond/Exeter DEM's Division of Forest Environment will host a guided hike in the 14,000-acre Arcadia Management Area.

The guided hike will depart from the parking area at Browning Mill Pond off Arcadia Road.

On Thursday, February 23 at 1:00 p.m., The John H. Chafee Nature Preserve at Rome Point, North Kingstown DEM's Division of Parks and Recreation will host a walk at the 230-acre nature preserve which is home to a variety of wildlife, beachfront, and hiking trails.

Warm clothing, sturdy shoes, and binoculars/cameras are recommended. The guided walk will depart from the parking area on Boston Neck Road. Participants are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes early, with a rain date being Friday, February 24.

Lastly, on Saturday, February 25 between 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., At Beavertail State Park, the Jamestown DEM's Division of Fish & Wildlife will host a birding workshop on sea duck identification. Registration is recommended.

Binoculars and field guides are suggested; participants may also download the Merlin app from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology prior to the workshop. Participants should assemble in the parking area to the right of the main drive just before the lighthouse.

