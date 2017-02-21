Gov. Raimondo: Immigrants are welcome in Rhode Island

The Department of Homeland Security released two new memos on Tuesday outlining their handling of illegal immigrants.

"The President is empowering DHS to carry out the immigration laws currently on the books,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

The new actions include; removing President Obama's exemptions for certain categories of undocumented immigrants, hiring 15 thousand new customs and immigration employees and expedited deportations.

"If you're in this country in an illegal manner then obviously there's a provision that could ensure that you be removed. But, the priority that the President has laid forward and the priority that ICE is putting forward through DHS's guidance is to make sure that the people that have committed a crime or pose a threat to our public safety are the priority of their efforts,” said Spicer.

With the President expected to sign a new travel ban this week, Governor Raimondo.. is doing her best to re-assure Rhode Islanders who are fearful of what's to come.

"My message to Rhode Islanders is we are not changing the way we do things here and immigrants are welcome in Rhode Island,” said Raimondo." I actually think a lot of these policies will make Rhode Islanders less safe."

Senior officials tell ABC News that the same seven majority Muslim countries will be targeted in the new travel ban.

