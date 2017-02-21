Crews investigating death of 7-month-old girl in Warwick

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. — The Warwick Police Department is investigating what caused the death of a 7-month-old female Tuesday evening.

Authorities say officers responded to 3 Airway Road in Warwick around 7:20 p.m. for the report of an unresponsive baby.

Upon arrival, the baby was not breathing, and she was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The baby's mother, 34-year-old Mariah Ramos, discovered the baby unresponsive when she arrived at the home.

The baby’s father, 37-year-old Ryan Beeley who was conscious and alert when officers arrived, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

“She was always smiling. Gorgeous blue eyes. Happy happy baby.” Stephanie Aurelio lives next door to the family, and witnessed the aftermath. “I heard a bunch of crying, screaming.”

Later Tuesday evening, forensic evidence trucks arrived at the Warwick home.

Police received a search warrant to enter the house taking pictures and collecting evidence inside.

Warwick police tell ABC6 News that they will be charging Beeley with cruelty to and neglect of a child. He is the only person being charged at this time.

This investigation is still in the early stages, but Warwick police tell ABC6 they will likely be additional charges to come.

Beeley is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning at Kent County Court.

