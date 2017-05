By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

Hendricken managed to hold off a fired up group of Thunderbolts, beating Cranston East 76 to 65. Justin Mazzulla led the Hawks with a game high 30 points. Tyrone Weeks added 19. The Thunderbolts were led by Nelvin Blanco who scored 23 in the loss.

It was senior night at LaSalle, but Smithfield won the night 64 to 60.

In Division II, Narragansett defeated host East Greenwich, 50 to 38. The Mariners push their record to 17 and 1.