Counterfeit money used at McDonald’s

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. —Police in New Bedford are trying to track down the man who repeatedly used counterfeit money at a local McDonald’s drive-thru.

The man used this $50 bill marked “motion picture use only” when he purchased two meals this weekend.

A worker finally questioned him during his third attempt, but he took off.

Authorities say a similar incident occurred last October when $100 bills with the same words were used three separate times.

