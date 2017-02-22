Iraqi family reunited with 2-year-old son

By: News Staff

BOSTON, Mass. — It was a heartwarming reunion for one Iraqi family who are back with their two-year-old son in Boston.

The two-year-old has been awaiting surgery at Shriner Hospital in Boston to help save his eyesight.

The child was severely burned by a heater while living in a refugee camp.

His family was scheduled to join him for the surgery, but their visas were revoked due to the recent immigration ban.

However, now all of them are simply happy to be back together.

“It was the toughest thing in our life. And my greatest fear was that we weren't going to be given our visas and I wouldn't be able to reunite with my son,” said Flousa Mushin.

The boy is expected to receive hospital care for at least a year.

