Iraqi family reunited with 2-year-old son - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Iraqi family reunited with 2-year-old son

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of WBZ Courtesy of WBZ

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

BOSTON, Mass. — It was a heartwarming reunion for one Iraqi family who are back with their two-year-old son in Boston.

The two-year-old has been awaiting surgery at Shriner Hospital in Boston to help save his eyesight.

The child was severely burned by a heater while living in a refugee camp.

His family was scheduled to join him for the surgery, but their visas were revoked due to the recent immigration ban.

However, now all of them are simply happy to be back together.

“It was the toughest thing in our life. And my greatest fear was that we weren't going to be given our visas and I wouldn't be able to reunite with my son,” said Flousa Mushin.

The boy is expected to receive hospital care for at least a year.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.