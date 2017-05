By: News Staff

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — A North Attleboro woman was killed after crashing her car in Bellingham Tuesday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

51-year-old Maribel Tamayo was driving northbound on 495 around 4 p.m. Tuesday when her car went off the right side of the road before flying over the Exit 18 ramp and hitting a tree.

Tamayo died at the scene.

Authorities say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

