Oscar voting ballots closed - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Oscar voting ballots closed

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of CNN Courtesy of CNN

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The envelopes have been sealed and the voting is officially closed for the 2017 Academy Awards.

Tuesday night marked the deadline for casting the Oscar ballots this year.

At this time, all the paper and online votes will be counted and calculated.

Only two partners at “PricewaterhouseCoopers” will know the winners before Sunday’s big reveal.

You can watch the Oscars on ABC6 on Sunday, February 26th.

Our coverage begins at 6:30 p.m., and we will be live from the Biltmore in Providence for an Oscar special to kick off the big night.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.