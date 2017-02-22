Oscar voting ballots closed

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The envelopes have been sealed and the voting is officially closed for the 2017 Academy Awards.

Tuesday night marked the deadline for casting the Oscar ballots this year.

At this time, all the paper and online votes will be counted and calculated.

Only two partners at “PricewaterhouseCoopers” will know the winners before Sunday’s big reveal.

You can watch the Oscars on ABC6 on Sunday, February 26th.

Our coverage begins at 6:30 p.m., and we will be live from the Biltmore in Providence for an Oscar special to kick off the big night.

