ALCU in opposition of Narragansett house sharing ordinance

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The American Civil Liberties Union is opposing a Narragansett town law that bars more than four unrelated people from living in the same residence.

The Providence Journal reports that ACLU attorney H. Jefferson Melish filed a request on Tuesday for the dismissal of charges against 12 people and businesses accused of violating the ordinance.

Patrick Murray, a Realtor and town council member, says the cases were spurred by formal complaints from neighbors.

Murray says the purpose of the ordinance is to prevent unruly behavior. But ACLU officials argued that complaints have declined over the past four years and the town has “numerous tools to address any anti-social behavior by any of its residents.”

The ordinance was enacted last May.

