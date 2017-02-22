Arming deputy sheriffs in RI courts under consideration

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Officials in the state judiciary are considering a change in policy that would allow deputy sheriffs to carry firearms in Rhode Island courtrooms in response to two recent shootings.

The Providence Journal reports the issue is under review by state Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Suttell and other state court chiefs following a recent meeting with local law enforcement leaders.

Then-Supreme Court Chief Justice Frank Williams issued an executive order in 2003 that barred anyone other than Capitol Police from being armed in courthouses.

The policy has been called into question after two shootings that immediately followed recent Superior Court appearances. Neither happened inside a courthouse.

One shooting left a Pawtucket man seriously injured just blocks from a downtown Providence courthouse. The other resulted in a 22-year-old man's death.

