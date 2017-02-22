Two men injured after disturbance in Coventry

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

COVENTRY, R.I. – Coventry Police found two males lying in the parking lot of JW’s Pub on Wednesday after receiving several calls regarding a large disturbance of 20-25 people.

Police responded to 433 Washington Street around 1:20 a.m. and found the men on the ground with facial injuries. They were transported to Kent Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It was later discovered that one of the males suffered a serious head injury and was transferred to Rhode Island Hospital for further treatment.

The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017