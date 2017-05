By: News Staff

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. – A body was found at Teddy’s Beach in Portsmouth at approximately 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Portsmouth Police received a call from a person stating that they saw a body in the water.

The body was later identified as Ronald Atkins, 77, of Portsmouth.

Atkins is believed to have been kayaking as a kayak was found near his body.

Foul play is not suspected.

