Fall River Police searching for robbery suspect - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Fall River Police searching for robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Fall River Police Department. Courtesy of the Fall River Police Department.
Courtesy of the Fall River Police Department. Courtesy of the Fall River Police Department.

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

FALL RIVER, M.A. - The Fall River Police Department is asking for help to identify and locate a suspect wanted for an unarmed robbery on Tuesday.

Authorities say they responded Shaw's Market on North Street around 2:58 p.m., where the clerk informed officers an unidentified man approached him, and asked how to put money on a visa card.

When the clerk started to explain how to put money on the card, the suspect told him to be quiet, give him all of the money, and to keep his hands low.

Police say the clerk complied, and the suspect turned and walked out the door.

The suspect is described as a white male, believed to be around 25-35 years-old, around 5'10"-6' in height, with a thin build, and sporting a goatee.

 Anyone with information leading the location of this suspect is encouraged to call the Fall River Police Department at (508)676-8511 or the Anonymous TIPS line at (508)672-TIPS.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.