Fall River Police searching for robbery suspect

FALL RIVER, M.A. - The Fall River Police Department is asking for help to identify and locate a suspect wanted for an unarmed robbery on Tuesday.

Authorities say they responded Shaw's Market on North Street around 2:58 p.m., where the clerk informed officers an unidentified man approached him, and asked how to put money on a visa card.

When the clerk started to explain how to put money on the card, the suspect told him to be quiet, give him all of the money, and to keep his hands low.

Police say the clerk complied, and the suspect turned and walked out the door.

The suspect is described as a white male, believed to be around 25-35 years-old, around 5'10"-6' in height, with a thin build, and sporting a goatee.

Anyone with information leading the location of this suspect is encouraged to call the Fall River Police Department at (508)676-8511 or the Anonymous TIPS line at (508)672-TIPS.

