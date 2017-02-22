State Police seize 5 kilos of cocaine during traffic stop in Wes - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

State Police seize 5 kilos of cocaine during traffic stop in West Warwick

By: News Staff

WEST WARWICK, R.I. – Rhode Island State Police arrested two people and seized five kilograms of cocaine Tuesday night around 8:00 p.m. after a traffic stop on Route 95.

Officials say the cocaine is worth an estimated $150,000.

Willy D. Espinal, 32, of Providence, and Laura Martinez, 24, of Providence were charged with possession with intent to deliver more than a kilo of cocaine, possession of cocaine, and conspiracy.

Espinal was also issued a citation for driving a car with a suspended registration and charged with driving with a suspended license.

State Police Captain John Allen said the two were arrested after a trooper spotted their vehicle with an expired registration plate on Route 95 north.

Upon pulling the vehicle over, the trooper noticed the driver had a suspended license.

During a search of the car, the trooper became suspicious and brought out his narcotics-certified canine. The trooper then discovered the cocaine hidden inside the car.

Both Espinal and Martinez were arraigned Wednesday and are being held without bail.

