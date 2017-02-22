Road to Oscars begins in RI for some filmmakers

By: Rebecca Turco

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The road to the Academy Awards starts in Rhode Island for some filmmakers.

Three short films vying for Oscar statues had premiered at the Rhode Island International Film Festival over the summer. That film festival is a qualifying event for short films seeking an Oscar nomination. Only about 75 festivals worldwide have that honor.

"For us to be able to hone down those films and actually discover the work that would go on to a nomination is a very neat thing," said George Marshall, executive director of Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF).

Over the years, Marshall has seen big names, new faces, and everyone in between. "We see them as they start, and then when you discover where they go, we have ownership in that," he told ABC6 News, saying the festival’s role in filmmakers’ careers is very rewarding.

49 films that premiered at RIIFF have scored Oscar nominations, including three this year. One is an animated short and the other two are documentary shorts competing against each other.

"To me, it's not so much the win,” Marshall said. “It's the fact that it's been nominated and the fact that we have a relationship with those films."

He says win or lose, those filmmakers’ lives are about to change. "I'm just proud of the filmmakers that they've been able to take this journey and get to this point in their careers,” said Marshall.

“That's what's exciting."

So far, nine short films that premiered at RIIFF have won Academy Awards.

