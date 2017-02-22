Providence day care loses license after years of reported violat - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence day care loses license after years of reported violations

By Alana Cerrone

A Providence daycare was ordered to shut its doors after years of reported violations.

DCYF hand-delivered a notice of license revocation for the John Hope Day Care Center on Wednesday, but the problems began in 2013.

DCYF says the day care had been on and off probation repeatedly since then for several violations. Some of those include hiring a staff member even though she had received a notice of disqualification for child care employment from DCYF and hiring another employee without documentation on file of a criminal background check.

DCYF actually issued a revocation notice in November but the day care filed a motion in Superior Court which kept their license valid.

On Tuesday, their appeal was denied and the decision to revoke their license was made final.

DCYF has given the day care until next Friday, March 3, to close, to give families enough time to make other arrangements.

