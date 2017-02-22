Elderly woman located safe after being reported missing

Courtesy of Rhode Island State Police.
SLATERSVILLE, R.I. - Rhode Island Police have dismissed a silver alert Wednesday evening after locating a 78-year-old woman previously reported missing.
According to State Police, Lillian Belcher who has Alzheimer's Disease and type 2 Diabetes, was last scene on Belcher Avenue around 8:00 a.m., in Slatersville.
She drives a 2008 white Buick Lucerne with RI registration ‘JB-137,’ and was last scene wearing a green fleece jacket and black pants.
Police say Belcher is five feet tall, weighs around 140 lbs, has short gray hair, and blue eyes.
