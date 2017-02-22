Elderly woman located safe after being reported missing

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

SLATERSVILLE, R.I. - Rhode Island Police have dismissed a silver alert Wednesday evening after locating a 78-year-old woman previously reported missing.

According to State Police, Lillian Belcher who has Alzheimer's Disease and type 2 Diabetes, was last scene on Belcher Avenue around 8:00 a.m., in Slatersville.

She drives a 2008 white Buick Lucerne with RI registration ‘JB-137,’ and was last scene wearing a green fleece jacket and black pants.

Police say Belcher is five feet tall, weighs around 140 lbs, has short gray hair, and blue eyes.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017