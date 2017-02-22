UPDATE: Suspect in Attleboro stabbing identified - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Suspect in Attleboro stabbing identified

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Attleboro Police confirmed a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to stabbing a man Wednesday evening.

Authorities say they responded to 29 Emory Street just after 6:00 p.m., for the report of a man suffering from a stab wound.

Crews had been searching the surrounding area after the suspect, 34-year-old Timothy West, fled the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

A neighbor tells ABC6 News that with the strict rules in place at the boarding home, he is shocked something like this happened.

“There’s signs everywhere. That nothing is to go on here. No alcohol. No drugs. No nothing. This is big for me. I’ve never seen something like this,” said the neighbor.

Officials arrested West at his Emory Street home, and he is being charged with armed assault with intent to kill.

